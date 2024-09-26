KGBV girl students to be made aware of ‘climate change’ impact

Uttar Pradesh government will roll out a new initiative that will not only make the girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School (KGBV) aware of climate change but will inspire them to include the suggested measures in their behaviour, said an official of UP basic education department. (Pic for representation only)

The objective of this special programme that will begin from September 28 is to make the girl students aware about the challenges related to climate change and its solutions. In this programme, direct communication will be established between experts and students, so that the girls not only understand this problem, but can also bring positive changes in their daily lives to solve it. The drive will continue till February 15.

Guidance will be provided in various sessions

Under this initiative, a series of awareness sessions will be organised with the students and facilitators of Meena Manch and KGBV in collaboration with UNICEF, which will be coordinated with the activities of Meena Manch. These sessions will be organised online. Dr Anita Bhatnagar Jain (Retired IAS), one of the experts of the programme, will directly communicate with the girls during these sessions.

“This step of the state government will prove to be helpful in spreading awareness not only among the girl students but also in wider sections of the society, which will help in reducing the effects of climate change. Idea is to spreading awareness about how climate change is impacting them locally,” said Jain.

Students will get tasks

During the session, various tasks will be given to the students, which will be compiled through Google Form. The objective of this initiative is to increase awareness among the girls as well as make them practically capable, so that they can face issues related to climate change and health and strengthen their life skills.

Efforts are being made to develop a sense of sustainable development in behaviour

Students will be motivated to imbibe measures to avoid climate change through various activities. This initiative is an important part of the efforts to spread awareness about environmental protection in the coming generations and develop a sense of sustainable development in their behaviour.