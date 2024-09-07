KGMU plans contractual posts in depts facing paucity of staff

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has planned to find contractual members for departments facing shortage of regular faculty members. The KGMU campus in Lucknow (Ht FIle Photo)

The nephrology department was started by giving additional charge to a faculty member from the urology department as the doctor appointed did not wish to continue. Apart from nephrology, the department is significant also for organ transplant programme; several other departments need more doctors.

The university is conducting interviews and selecting faculty members often but not all candidates are found qualified and experienced for KGMU, hence the vacancy remains. With contractual appointments this vacancy can be filled as a stop-gap arrangement.

Apart from doctors, over 300 vacant posts of technical and paramedical staff will also be filled.

The HoDs have been asked to submit requirements against which advertisement will be issued. Appointment on a contract for 11 months, which can be extended, is processed swiftly against selection on regular posts which takes over two months at least.

KGMU gets over 5,000 patients in the OPD. The campus has 4,500 beds for admission that remain occupied mostly. Daily, at least 200 surgeries are conducted and at least 250 patients are admitted to the trauma centre.

The decision will have a direct impact upon patient care as more patients will be seen in dedicated OPDs. With shortage of faculty members, some departments avoid running daily OPDs, which shall not be the case with contractual appointments.