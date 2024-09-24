Kheri admin plans strategy to tackle flood a year ahead

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited Lakhimpur-Kheri district to discuss strategies and plans for tackling next year’s floods and erosion. The meeting was held on Monday at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium. Divisional commissioner held a meeting at Vikas Bhawan auditorium in Lakhimpur-Kheri district. (Sourced)

Jacob directed officials to complete flood and erosion control preparations in the district well before next year.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on anti-erosion projects for villages affected by the Sharda and Ghaghra rivers, organised tehsil-wise. She instructed them to prepare proposals for river dredging, dam repairs, and anti-erosion efforts, submit them for approval, and ensure that work begins promptly after receiving approval.

She also brainstormed with public representatives and officers about flood prevention and measures to mitigate the impact of severe floods next year.

She instructed Superintending Engineer (Flood Division) Dharmendra Kumar to expedite studies once the water recedes, prepare the necessary proposals, and begin work as soon as approvals are secured.

She stressed the importance of starting dredging work in January, with all procedural steps to be completed by December, stated in an Information department press release.

Additionally, she reviewed the relief efforts in flood-affected areas, directing officials to ensure every affected family receives a relief kit.