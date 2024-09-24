‘Kshitij 3.0’ at LU marks Hindi Pakhwada

As part of Hindi Pakhwada, a three-day cultural programme ‘Kshitij 3.0’ began at the Public Administration Department of the Lucknow University on Tuesday. It is being organised by Kavyom Foundation, founded by a few students of the University in 2021. Students taking part in Kshitij 3.0 at LU on Tuesday. (HT)

Over 150 students from various institutes participated in the competitions including poster making competition on ‘Famous writings of Hindi littérateurs and poets’, essay writing on ‘Hindi language and employability’. Quiz on general knowledge, science, Hindi language and Bollywood was also held. Besides, ‘Izhaar’, a competition featuring silent acts related to idioms was also part of the event.

This is the last leg of the competition which began from September 11 at AP Sen Memorial Girls PG College followed by Nayug Kanya Mahavidyalaya on September 12 and Dayanand Intermediate College Rae Bareli on September 20. Speech, poetry recitation and taan (poetry recitation along with musical instruments) will be organised in the next two days. The prize distribution ceremony of the programme will be organised on September 26.