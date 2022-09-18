Law & order in UP an example for world, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's law and order is an example for the country and world at large.

Adityanath made the statement while speaking at an event on the launch of modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme in capital Lucknow.

"The law and order of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as an example for the country and the world," he said.

According to a PTI report, Adityanath said during previous regimes, police used to run and criminals fled, but things have changed since.

He said talks are often held on the improved law and order in the populous state where riots, anarchy and hooliganism had become a norm when at their peak before 2017.

Regarding the new prison vans, the CM said they are a part of the series that the government started for modernising the police force for better law and order in the country's largest state.

The new vans are equipped with technology to ensure the safety of police personnel while transporting the prisoner from jail to court and from court to jail, Adityanath said.

He said the prisoners were earlier taken to jails in old vehicles that lacked technology and it gave them an easy option to either run away or gangs to attack and free them.

"Be it the transparent process of police recruitment, or training them to make them professionally efficient, all effective steps have been taken to improve law and order in the state," the CM added.

(With inputs from agencies)

