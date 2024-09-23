LDA left red-faced as its ‘plot’ for sale already sold on forged papers!

Even if one is buying a plot from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), one should get the ownership of the plot checked beforehand. Reason: A plot (no. G-62) of Transport Nagar Phase 2 area in the state capital, which along with several others was set to be auctioned by the LDA, already has an illegal commercial building on it. ‘Plot’ G-62 Phase 2 in Transport Nagar in Lucknow. (HT photo)

Even the then LDA section officer Ashok Kumar Saxena had lodged an FIR in this regard with Gomti Nagar police station on May 3, 2023. As per the FIR, a complaint was filed during the Lok Adalat of the LDA about the fraud in occupying the said plot after which the development authority started an internal inquiry.

The registry section of the LDA found out that the allegation was true after which the FIR was registered. The FIR alleged that as many as 17 plots in Transport Nagar, including G-62, were occupied through fraud. The said ‘plot’ was to be auctioned at a rate of ₹62,000 per square metre. Since the ‘plot’ is 297 square metres (3200 square feet), one would have lost around ₹1.84 crore had one invested in it.

Police investigation revealed that the plot number G-62 had been fraudulently registered. It is mentioned in the FIR copy that the office of the deputy registrar fifth, registrar office, Lucknow had on December 27, 2022, confirmed that the original document of the plot was not available with them.

Further probe revealed that a former LDA employee Krishna had allegedly registered the plot under suspicious circumstances. This led to the discovery of a conspiracy to forge documents to illegally appropriate government property.

The HT team also found during a visit to the area that despite being already acquired by a private company, the said plot is listed for the LDA auction. The ground report reveals that the plot is occupied and business activities are going on there.

During the visit, the HT team observed people unloading goods from the premises, further confirming its current use as an establishment.

Expressing their concern over the issue, the Transport Nagar Welfare Association office- bearers claimed a transporter interested in the auction found the plot transformed into a fully operational business rather than an available piece of land.

They questioned how the LDA could auction a plot that is already occupied. They also questioned the apparent absence of LDA engineers and senior officials during the construction of the establishment.

The Transport Welfare Association has also written to LDA vice chairman Prathmesh Kumar on Saturday, stating that they received complaints about 13 plots, including plot no. G-62. The association urged for a proper investigation into the case and strict action against the culprits.

‘Panel formed to probe issue’

A senior LDA official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a committee had been formed under additional secretary Gyanendra Verma to investigate the entire matter. A show-cause notice had also been issued against the individual responsible for the illegal construction on the plot, the official added. The official further said the said plot would be removed from the LDA’s auction list.