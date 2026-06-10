LDA starts ₹38-crore Bandha road widening project

HT Correspondent The LDA also plans to develop a community centre and undertake horticulture works on around 14,800 sq m of vacant land near Sargam Apartment on Kursi Road in Jankipuram. (For representation only)

: To ease chronic traffic congestion in northern parts of the city, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has started work on widening the 3.37-km Bandha Road connecting Pakka Pul with Sitapur Road. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to complete the ₹38-crore project by December 2026.

Currently, the road is only five metres wide and witnesses heavy traffic movement, resulting in frequent jams, particularly during peak hours. The authority plans to widen the stretch to 15 metres and has already begun earth-filling work at the site.

According to LDA officials, the project will provide major relief to nearly 10 lakh residents of Khadra, Madeyganj, Faizullaganj, Priyadarshini Yojana and adjoining localities by improving connectivity and reducing travel time. After inspecting the site, Kumar instructed engineers to ensure timely completion of the work.

During another inspection, the vice-chairman approved the development of a swimming pool, an indoor badminton court and a new basketball court at the LDA stadium in Aliganj. He also directed officials to upgrade and operationalise the existing gym, which has remained unused. Kumar warned that delays in executing the proposed facilities would invite action.

The LDA also plans to develop a community centre and undertake horticulture works on around 14,800 sq m of vacant land near Sargam Apartment on Kursi Road in Jankipuram.