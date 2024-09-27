LDA to develop Gomti Biodiversity Park in Lko

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to develop the Gomti Biodiversity Park on 75 acres of land that has been reclaimed from the Sahara Group in Gomti Nagar here . LDA officials inspecting the site of the biodiversity park. (Sourced)

This will be the city’s first biodiversity park. The project will feature natural wetlands specifically designed to attract native and migratory birds, and also include a lotus (Kamal) park with a pond .

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar has taken the initiative to outline the project after inspecting the land. He has instructed the officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) as soon as possible to facilitate the development process. Kumar explained that the LDA recently took back 75 acres of green belt land, which had been leased to the Sahara Group. He said there was encroachment in the area and it was full of garbage, but the LDA was undertaking a comprehensive clean-up campaign.

The LDA plans to model the Gomti Bio-Diversity Park after the successful Yamuna Biodiversity Park located along the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi. To kick off the development, a total station survey of the entire land will begin shortly.

Kumar also highlighted the Gomti river’s critical role as the lifeline of Lucknow, stating that it supported various plant species in its basin, many of which were currently at risk of extinction. He emphasized the importance of collecting and preserving these native aquatic plants by planting them in the park’s wetlands, where they would help absorb carbon dioxide and improve air quality.

To enhance the park’s environment and attract birds, the LDA will plant shady trees, grasses and bushes around the wetlands. Kumar explained that the biodiversity park would be designed to reflect the natural habitat of the birds, ensuring they had ample food throughout the year. To achieve this, the park would include a fruit garden and green patches dedicated to medicinal and butterfly plants, creating a thriving ecosystem for insects and other small creatures.

Kumar also announced plans to construct a natural interpretation centre (NIC) within the park. This centre will employ field biologists who will design educational programmes for visiting students, sharing valuable information about the local biodiversity, including plants, birds, animals, and insects.

With these efforts, the Gomti Biodiversity Park aims to become a significant destination for eco-tourism and education, enriching the ecological landscape of Lucknow while promoting conservation and sustainable practices.