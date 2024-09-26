Lko temp drops more than 5 degrees; cloudy skies ahead

Mercury dropped perceptibly in thermometers in Lucknow in the last 48 hours, going from 37 degrees to 33.9 degrees, and finally to 31.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Starting with mild isolated showers on Wednesday, Thursday brought sporadic rainfall in certain parts of Lucknow, recording 0.2 mm of rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rain in parts of the state will persist until Saturday, putting West Uttar Pradesh on yellow alert and East Uttar Pradesh on orange alert. The warning is expected to lift from Sunday onwards, with a prediction of light or mild showers.

On Thursday, the BHU Varanasi station recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 32.6 mm, followed by Varanasi AP station recording 10.7 mm and Barabanki with 6.2 mm.

While the forecast for the state predicts very heavy rainfall at most places in East UP and few places in West UP with strong surface winds, the forecast for Lucknow is a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain, and a maximum and minimum temperature of 30 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively.

To brace for the possible impact of rain and floods, the relief commissioner’s office has deployed NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams to 11 at-risk districts: Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi and Shahjahanpur.