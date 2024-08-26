Lko’s Dwarikadheesh Temple: A 400-year-old | marvel with mystical allure

Lucknow The Dwarikadheesh Temple in the Old City here stands as a testament to centuries of devotion and architectural splendour. This ancient Hindu temple, ensconced in Sondhi Tola, Chowk , is a near-exact replica of the renowned Dwarikadheesh Temple in Mathura, both in intricate design and sacred significance. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, worshipped here as Dwarikadheeh, the “King of Dwarika.” HT Image

According to historian Ravi Bhat , “ The temple’s idol is believed to be approximately 400 years old, making the temple a site of immense historical and religious importance. This sacred place draws thousands of devotees from across Lucknow and beyond, especially those who are unable to make the pilgrimage to the original temple in Mathura.”

The temple vast area, spread across 8,000 square feet, allows it to accommodate large crowds, particularly during major festivals like Krishna Janmashtami.

Uttam Kapoor, convenor of the temple management committee said, “ Shri Krishna Janmashtami is the most celebrated festival here, drawing thousands of devotees. However, the temple has visitors throughout the year. It is said that the idol of Lord Krishna in this temple has an aura so powerful that it appears as if the deity is speaking to the devotees. This unique aspect adds to the temple’s mystical allure, making it a cherished spiritual destination not only for Lucknowites but for devotees from nearby districts. Anyone unable to visit Mathura during the Janmashtami makes it a point to visit this temple.”

He said, “The Dwarikadheesh Temple in Lucknow is not just a place of worship but a symbol of the city’s deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions, offering devotees a chance to experience the divine in an atmosphere that feels as sacred as the original temples in Mathura and Dwarika. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, MLA Neeraj Bora and other dignitaries keep visiting the temples on important occasions.”

Dr Umang Khanna, a noted homoeopathic practitioner and a resident of the area said, “ The architecture of the Dwarikadheesh Temple in Lucknow is a stunning reflection of its Mathura counterpart. The intricate carvings, detailed sculptures and the overall design are so similar that visitors often feel as though they are standing in the very heart of Mathura. This architectural prowess not only enhances the temple’s spiritual ambiance but also serves as a draw for those interested in India’s rich cultural heritage. During Krishna Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the temple becomes a hub of activities. Devotees flock here to take part in the rituals, which are performed with the same fervour and precision as those in Mathura. The chanting of hymns, the sound of temple bells and the sight of beautifully adorned deities create an atmosphere of divine bliss. The bhajans, kirtans and sermons are soulful.”

In a city known for its rich history and cultural diversity, the Dwarikadheesh Temple in Chowk stands out as a beacon of spirituality and tradition. For devotees and tourists alike, it offers a unique opportunity to experience the essence of Mathura’s sacredness within the vibrant streets of Lucknow.

This temple, though not as widely known as its counterparts in Dwarika (Gujarat) or Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), holds immense significance for devotees in the city.

The temple is meticulously constructed to mirror its design and architecture. Six decades ago, the temple was renovated by the family of Tulsa Bibi, a local benefactor, to preserve its beauty and heritage. The intricate carvings and detailed sculptures make the temple a striking sight, reminiscent of the grandeur seen in Mathura.

Sandeep Sondhi from the family of Tulsa Devi said, “ The celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami will take place like previous years. After panchamrit snan of the idol on Sunday, the rituals will continue on Monday till the birth of Lord Krishna.”