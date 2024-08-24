Lko’s KGMU to now send path reports over phone

Your pathology report is ready. To view click the link. The one line message from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is saving not only time but travel cost too for thousands of patients, as the pathology department has started sending test reports via SMS to patients on their registered mobile numbers. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The initiative has two benefits. First, saving patients from unnecessary rush on the KGMU campus, and second, KGMU staff have less load at the counters as this report can be downloaded and even printed.

“Under the new system as soon as the report is ready, an SMS is sent to the registered mobile number stating the report is ready and with the given link they can download it on the cell phone,” said Prof Wahid Ali, of the department of pathology at the KGMU.

The pathology department has labs in different departments including Trauma Centre, gynaecology, medicine department, apart from its main pathology and the total sampling is over 3,000 a day.

Those who do not have a smartphone also get the same SMS and can simply forward the message to anyone else and get it downloaded and printed without having to come to campus for the report.

This will particularly help people living outside Lucknow as many times they come to the OPD, give samples, and then have to return another day to collect the report.

“The most important thing in this system is the mobile number. People must ensure while they fill patient details, they must fill the correct mobile number, one which is active and they have access to it,” said Prof Ali.