LMC House meeting off to a stormy start, waste management issue reaches flashpoint

LUCKNOW Stormy scenes over waste disposal services, waterlogging, water supply and bad roads marked the first day of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) general house meeting on Friday and led to the adjournment of the House till 11am on Monday. The session, which lasted over seven hours, saw corporators from various political parties voicing concerns over the issues plaguing their wards and sharply criticising the civic body’s working style. Allegations surfaced that unauthorized workers, reportedly from Bangladesh, were not only collecting garbage in Lucknow but also extorting money, adding a new dimension to the ongoing dissatisfaction with municipal services. (Sourced)

Amid the chaos, the agenda of ridding the city of waterlogging, raising homes for the homeless and the proposal for remodelling the Qila Mohammadi drain was tabled in the house.

25 street lights to every ward

One of the key decisions was the allocation of 25 streetlights to each ward before Diwali, a move aimed at improving street lighting across the city. The House also issued strict orders to the officials of Ramky Group, the company that handles door-to-door waste collection, to enhance services. Currently, the company operates in five zones, and it was directed to complete 100% of its waste collection tasks within the designated timeline before being entrusted with road sweeping responsibilities.

As many as 35 corporators presented their views during the day’s proceedings. The session was off to a stormy start, with Congress corporators creating a ruckus almost immediately.

BJP infighting

One of the key points of contention was the functioning of the door-to-door waste collection company operating in the city. BJP corporators engaged in heated arguments among themselves regarding the company’s efficiency and management. Allegations surfaced that unauthorized workers, reportedly from Bangladesh, were not only collecting garbage in Lucknow but also extorting money, adding a new dimension to the ongoing dissatisfaction with municipal services.

BJP corporator Bhrigunath Shukla raised concerns over the poor state of cleanliness in the city and opposed handing over the entire responsibility of city to Ramky, the company managing waste management services in several parts of the country.

This sparked a sharp response from fellow BJP corporator Ranjit Singh who stood up in defence of Ramky. He emphasized that the company is well-known and respected and warned that if its work was halted, it would severely disrupt the city’s sanitation services. Many corporators supported Singh, while another faction, including corporator Munna Mishra, Pramod Singh Rajan, Arun Tiwari, Bhrigunath Shukla, and Rajesh Singh Gabbar, opposed him. The House soon descended into chaos as two factions emerged — one in favour of continuing with Ramky and the other advocating for local contractors.

The dispute escalated, prompting the mayor to adjourn the session for lunch at 12:40pm. Following the adjournment, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh and other municipal officers left the House. However, the arguments among the BJP corporators continued inside the chamber.

Corporators also raised concerns over encroachments on roads and markets, unlicensed clubs and restaurants, and other issues related to public order and governance.

The session saw not just the municipal commissioner, but several other officers, facing the ire of corporators. Complaints were widespread, ranging from inefficient handling of civic amenities to alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Attempts by the municipal commissioner to respond to the barrage of questions were largely unsuccessful, as the session remained mired in disorder.

BJP corporator Ram Naresh Rawat highlighted the inadequacy of development funds, asserting that ₹1.5 crore was insufficient for meaningful improvements, and announced his decision to return the allocated funds in protest.

Key proposals pending for discussion

*Proposal for remodelling Qila Mohammadi drain with a budget of ₹97.30 crore expected to be passed on Monday.

*Renovation and construction of the shooting range in Hari Khera of Amausi with an amount of ₹160 crore is expected to be passed on Monday.

*Construction of nullah at a cost of ₹13.82 crore for storm water management in Faizullaganj connecting areas like Bhithauli Khurd, Maharishi Nagar, Sai Vihar, Nyay Colony, Mutakkipur, Raipur Bari Enclave.

*Construction of waste to energy plant at Shivri.

*The House will also discuss the allocation of three hectares of land at Sarojini Nagar, Amausi, for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) under the Amrit-2 scheme. This land was previously earmarked for other projects but is now being considered for the STP to address the area’s growing sewage treatment needs.

*In Bijnor, the LMC House will also confirm the provision of an alternative site for a police station, as the originally allocated land falls under a high-tension power line.

Objection over blacklisted co

BJP corporator Kamlesh Patel of Balaganj ward said that about 70% of his ward did not have sewer lines. “There is a major issue of waterlogging in the area, but the corporation is not looking at these issues,” he said. Congress corporator Mukesh Singh said the road heading towards Patel Nagar was in bad shape with various potholes on it.

Another corporator said the private company undertaking waste management of Lucknow was already blacklisted from other cities in the past.

A BJP corporator said as the BJP’s motto was Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, so the private company should work on all seven days rather than alternate days.