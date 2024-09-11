LMC official booked after NRI woman alleges molestation

An official of the water works department of Lucknow Municipal corporation (LMC) zone 3 was booked for molesting an NRI woman when she had gone to register her house at the LMC office. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened on September 4. However, the woman filed a complaint at the Ghazipur police station on September 9 after which an FIR was registered under BNS sections 74, 78, and 351 (2).

In the FIR, the complainant, Gauri Chandra, 22, a resident of Nirala Nagar, told the police that she had gone to get her house registered in Municipal Corporation Zone 7 on September 4.

“There I had to go to withdraw money from the ATM to pay the rent. Municipal Corporation Zone 7 officer Uday Tripathi offered to take me to the ATM on his two-wheeler, which has even been captured on CCTV camera.

“Later, he took me to a deserted place and repeatedly touched me inappropriately. When I protested, he threatened me, asking me not to tell anyone. While returning, he stopped the motorcycle under a shed near the Jalkal Department and again started touching me in a dirty manner. After a long time he left me outside the Nagar Nigam and locked me up,” she said in the FIR copy.

According to the complainant, she reported the matter to Nagar Nigam authorities after which they checked the CCTV camera and then suspended Uday Tripathi.