LMC solar tax rebate plan awaits govt nod; early users to miss out

Nearly seven months after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) approved a tax rebate for rooftop solar users, the proposal remains pending with the state government, and officials have clarified that existing solar users will not be eligible for the benefit. In November 2025, the LMC executive committee approved a proposal to grant a 10% rebate in house tax and water tax to residential properties equipped with rooftop solar panels. (For representation)

The clarification has come as a setback for residents who installed rooftop solar systems after the civic body’s announcement, expecting the promised concession to offset part of their investment. With the proposal yet to receive formal approval, no resident has received any rebate in municipal taxes or user charges so far.

In November 2025, the LMC executive committee approved a proposal to grant a 10% rebate in house tax and water tax to residential properties equipped with rooftop solar panels. The move was projected as an incentive to promote renewable energy adoption under the PM Surya Awas Yojana and encourage residents to shift towards clean energy.

However, the proposal has remained stuck at the approval stage. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar confirmed that it has been forwarded to the state government and cannot be implemented until formal clearance is received. He also clarified that the concession would not be granted retrospectively.

According to the municipal commissioner, only residents who install rooftop solar systems after the state government approves the proposal will become eligible for the rebate. Those who have already installed solar panels before the approval is granted will not be covered under the scheme.

The clarification has emerged as a concern for existing solar users, many of whom acted on the civic body’s announcement and invested in rooftop systems anticipating future savings through tax concessions.

The delay has also revived questions about the feasibility of the proposal. Several corporators have pointed out that existing municipal rules do not permit multiple tax exemptions, raising doubts about whether the proposed rebate can be implemented in its present form.

Opposition corporators have criticised the civic administration over the issue. Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan alleged that the mayor’s announcement remained confined to publicity while residents continued to wait for benefits on the ground.

While the LMC projected the rebate as a major incentive to boost rooftop solar adoption, the prolonged delay and exclusion of existing solar users threaten to undermine public confidence in the scheme.