LMC to use Whatsapp for reaching out to taxpayers

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) plans to overhaul its communication strategy for taxpayers, marking perhaps the first significant change in over five years. The plan has been processed further by the LMC. (Sourced pic for representation)

Ashok Singh, the tax assessment officer at LMC, confirmed that the corporation has finalized the necessary procedures and was now collaborating with a private company to implement the new system. He stated that the LMC expects to launch this programme within a month, enhancing its outreach to citizens.

Under the new system, all the taxpayers will receive important updates and messages directly through WhatsApp, including audio, video, and text messages related to all the necessary information related to tax and other details, Singh added.

Singh also emphasized that this shift will significantly streamline communication, allowing residents to save time and energy by accessing crucial information on a platform they frequently use.

Additionally, Singh stated that the new messaging approach would help the LMC reach a wider audience, particularly those who may have switched off their phone numbers while still utilising WhatsApp from the same number.

By increasing the awareness of tax -related matters, the authorities aim to improve the tax compliance among residents, ensuring that more individuals remain informed about their obligations and local municipal developments.