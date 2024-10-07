Loco pilot spots pile of soil on track in U.P.’s Rae Bareli, halts train

A potential derailment was averted after an alert loco pilot safely brought a passenger train to a halt saw a pile of soil dumped on the rail track near Raghuraj Singh station under Kheeron police limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incident occurred late on Sunday night. (For Representation)

The soil was later removed and rail traffic was restored. “During the investigation by RPF, Unchahar, Rae Bareli, it was found that due to the bad surface around the crossing, soil had fallen off a dumper which has been removed by the railway employees,” Rae Bareli police said in a statement.

Additional superintendent of police, Rae Bareli, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said, “There is no road or track obstruction of any kind.”