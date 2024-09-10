LU convocation week - Day 1: Slew of events mark warm-up to main ceremony

The Lucknow University campus remained abuzz with cultural activities as part of the convocation week celebrations on Tuesday. Students express themselves at an event held as part of the convocation week celebrations on Tuesday (HT Photo)

From nail art and photography competition, poetry recitation, dance, fashion show to lectures and yoga, several activities were organised by various departments, Sanskritiki – the cultural wing of LU, and Lucknow University Athletic Association (LUAA).

The department of education celebrated the first day of the convocation week as Yoga Day. A lecture on Yoga was delivered by yoga trainer Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) Omnarayan Awasthi.

On the other hand, a session on New Education Policy 2020, photography competition, poster-making competition on the topic ‘Anti Ragging’ and nail art competition were organised by the commerce department.

A poster-making competition on economic principles was organised by the university’s applied economics department. Various topics like – unemployment, globalisation and cashless economy were highlighted through the posters.

A poetry recitation competition was organized by the Hindi Department in which 18 students rendered self-composed poems. A lecture was organised by the department of chemistry.

A lecture ‘Importance of Intellectual Property Rights in Modern Era’ was organised by the department of political science in which head of biochemistry department Prof Sudheer Mehrotra addressed the students.

Sanskritiki society organised a cultural programme at Malviya auditorium in which students showcased their talents in different ways. It included poetic performances, Garba dance, Maithili dance, instrumental music performance, singing and skits on Kakori Train Action Plan and anti ragging. The two-day ‘Mock Parliament’ also culminated in which delegates representing Akbarpur, Devanagore and South Delhi were felicitated with Special Mention, High Recommendation and Best Delegate awards, respectively.

A student from Afghanistan – Masih Elham also rendered songs on the occasion.

The event ended with a fashion show by Black Monarchs fashion society of the University.

Over 200 students from different departments will be participating in various sports competitions organised by Lucknow University Athletics Association (LUAA) as part of the convocation week. Kabaddi and Kho-Kho matches for both men and women were organised on day one.

Workshop on MOOC at LU

Lucknow: A workshop ‘MOOCs: Transforming Education for the Digital Age’ was organised by the Committee to facilitate Online Content/Courses for SWAYAM/MOOC, in collaboration with the department of computer science at AP Sen Hall on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, who highlighted the university’s initiative to develop MOOCs (massive open online course) and the university’s vision to lead in digital learning.

Professor of information technology and systems, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), Arunabha Mukhopadhyay, informed participants about leveraging technology which can help in enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

Featuring interactive sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and discussions led by experts in online education, the process of designing, developing, and delivering MOOCs was brought to light during the workshop.