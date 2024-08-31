LU infra awaits renovation with PM USHA grants

Classrooms in the over 100-year-old Arts Quadrangle of Lucknow University (LU) await the release of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan (PM-USHA) funds for renovation. In February this year, six U.P. universities, including LU, were granted ₹100 crore each under the scheme for restoration of their dilapidated infrastructure. Some classrooms located at Arts Quadrangle are also crying for attention. (HT)

Plaster wearing off from the ceiling is one of the first things that catches one’s eyes. Some classrooms located at Arts Quadrangle are also crying for attention. Some benches of the Hindi department need replacement.

A student leader associated with National Student Union of India (NSUI), Vishal Singh said the number of benches in the Hindi department were less than the number of its students. “The number of benches in the department are lower than the students. Fans are getting slower, making it difficult for students to attend classes in summer. We have submitted several memorandums to the dean of students’ welfare, but to no avail,” said Singh.

Another student leader Vindhyavasini Shukla said immediate renovation of the buildings was required. “Not just that it is less visually appealing, but also the deteriorating structure can be risky for students. If the university can get funds to repair its facade, then why can it not get the classrooms, which affect the students directly, renovated as a priority,” said Shukla.

Students said while some benches in the Hindi department were broken, those in the old commerce and geography wings were wobbly even as the physics department needed more benches. Some highlighted the bad condition of the pathway walls in the geology department, while others said the classrooms in the English department and the ceiling of a classroom in the economics wing had developed mold.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said the renovation work and infrastructure related works would be completed under the PM USHA grants. “Using the grants, we will get a lasting renovation work done for the infrastructure of the university that is more than 100 years old,” added Rai.