Lucknow building collapse: Owner used poor quality material in building, says FIR

Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the three-storey building that collapsed in Transport Nagar area here on Saturday, intentionally used poor quality material in constructing the structure as he wanted to rent it out and thereby risked people’s lives to save some money, alleges the FIR registered against Singhal, a resident of Sector K, Ashiana, on Sunday. The debris of the building also clearly suggested that the poor quality material was used in its construction. (HT file)

The FIR was lodged under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the CLA Act on the complaint of Transport Nagar police outpost in-charge S-I Mahesh Kumar Singh with Sarojini Nagar police station.

These sections included 105 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 105 (culpable homicide) 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 318 (4) (cheating and deceiving people to continue using the building for commercial purpose) as well as section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act (rising people’s lives and causing panic due to the collapse of building).

Even after being alarmed by the tenants operating warehouses in the building, he continued to use it for commercial purposes and he even deceived people by renting it out, the FIR further alleged. The HT has the PDF copy of the FIR.

The debris of the building also clearly suggested that the poor quality material was used in its construction. The criminal act of the building owner led to Saturday’s incident in which eight people lost their lives and over 28 others were seriously injured.

“Harmilap Building” was utilised for pharmaceutical business. Many people injured in the incident are battling for their lives in different hospitals of the state capital. Meanwhile, the contact number of Rakesh Singhal was found switched off when HT tried to approach him for his version on the incident.

“The rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department and local police conducted over 20-hour-long rescue operation to extricate the trapped individuals,” said the UP relief commissioner.

As per reports, there were some 35 to 40 individuals inside the building when the incident occurred around 5pm after a spell of rain that caused waterlogging in the surrounding area.