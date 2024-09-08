Lucknow building collapse survivors recall horror

Many survivors of Saturday’s Transport Nagar building collapse incident in the state capital are still in a state of shock. Several of them are undergoing treatment at the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Aashiana area. Akash Kumar, one of the survivors of Saturday’s building collapse incident in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“I rushed there to rescue my cousins Aditya and Atul Rajput, who were trapped there and sustained injuries in my legs while saving them,” one Lucky Rajput told HT. “I was on the second floor of the building which housed a godown. I went there to save my cousin after hearing about the collapse,” said another survivor Akash Kumar.

Vineet Kashyap, who is still in pain, described the chaos that followed the collapse. He said after rain, the structure caved in suddenly and people began shouting for help. Although rescue teams arrived there soon, the memories of the screams and the tragic scene continue to haunt him.

Shatrughan Saini, a guard of the ill-fated building, started crying while speaking to HT about the situation where everyone was trapped. He said one of the pillars of the building collapsed first and people started rushing towards the exit in a hurry. Saini further said he was deeply saddened by the death of one of the tenants in the building.

Meanwhile, several district officials started visiting the hospital since morning to enquire about the well-being of the survivors undergoing treatment there. Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob; DM Suryapal Gangwar and Lucknow Development Authority vice chairperson Prathmesh Kumar were prominent among those who visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital.