Lucknow: Influencer held in dowry death case; family still absconding

A city-based social media influencer, accused in a dowry death case registered after the body of his 23-year-old wife was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Saadatganj area on Sunday, was arrested on Tuesday, police said, adding that efforts were on to trace his family members named in the FIR. The accused influencer in police custody on Tuesday. (Sourced)

“The accused, Sagar Lodhi, was arrested by the Saadatganj police from the KGMU Trauma Centre, where he had been admitted for treatment,” DCP (West) Kamlesh Dixit said.

According to officials, the accused had been evading arrest since the case was registered and was apprehended following a tip-off about his whereabouts.

Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya said that the accused had fallen ill after the incident and had been admitted to KGMU. “His whereabouts were not known, and police teams were searching for him. Other family members named in the case are still absconding,” Arya told HT.

Police said the woman, who had married Sagar Lodhi in December 2025, was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 31. Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to harassment and cruelty over demands for additional dowry, including a car, and accused her husband and in-laws of causing her death.

Based on a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased, police registered a case under sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against the husband and other members of his family.

Police had earlier formed teams to trace the accused after he and other family members could not be located. On Tuesday, officers received information that the accused was undergoing treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre and was likely to leave after being discharged. A police team subsequently reached the hospital and arrested him.

“During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he had been avoiding arrest after being named in the FIR. He was planning to leave the city after being discharged from the hospital,” the SHO said.

The accused is a social media influencer and operates accounts with a substantial online following across different platforms. Investigators are also examining his recent online activity as part of the probe.

Police had earlier stated that the autopsy report confirmed death due to hanging. However, investigators said all allegations raised by the woman’s family, including claims of dowry-related harassment, were being examined.

Police said raids were being conducted to trace the remaining accused.