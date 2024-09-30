Menu Explore
Lucknow logs 31 fresh dengue cases

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 30, 2024 06:14 AM IST

This brings it to 460 cases in Lucknow since January this year, according to data shared by the chief medical officer’s office

Thirty-one fresh cases of dengue were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. With this, the weekend count of such patients here touched 70 as 39 dengue surfaced in the city on Saturday.

During the city malaria unit’s surveys, 20 homes, six on Saturday and 14 on Sunday, were found vulnerable for mosquito breeding. (Foe Representation)

This brings it to 460 cases in Lucknow since January this year, according to data shared by the chief medical officer’s office on Sunday.

Moreover, during the city malaria unit’s surveys over the weekend, 20 homes, six on Saturday and 14 on Sunday, were found vulnerable for mosquito breeding.

During their inspection on Sunday, the CMO teams visited a total of 1,686 houses where they carried out insecticide spraying activities, said Lucknow district malaria officer Dr Ritu Srivastava.

“During our inspection visits, we also raised awareness about preventative measures like changing water in coolers and regularly cleaning and keeping water containers covered, applying mosquito repellent, so on and so forth.

