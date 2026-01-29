Lucknow: Students, doctors up in arms, demand rollback of new UGC rules

Opposition to the UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 intensified on Wednesday, with students and doctors staging separate protests demanding a rollback of new norms. Rashtriya Chhatra Panchayat activists stage protest at GPO Park in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Students and activists associated with the Rashtriya Chhatra Panchayat gathered at GPO Park in Hazratganj, where they raised slogans and termed the regulations “black laws”. A memorandum was later submitted to police officials.

Priyanshu Pandey, a BA final-year student of Lucknow University said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) should improve the efficacy of higher education and research, but such regulations would instil fear and uncertainties among students. He added that the committee formed by UGC should be neutral and there should be provisions for students without discrimination.

Shivam Pandey, president of Rashtriya Chhatra Sabha, said the “needless and biased” regulations should be rolled back.

Another student, Abhishek Upadhyay, alleged that the new norms focused only on the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities while compromising equity for general category students.

He said when laws such as the SC/ST Act and anti-ragging rules were already in place, another regulation would only increase casteism and inequality in educational institutions.

A separate protest was held by senior doctors and medical students near the Saraswati temple at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Leading the demonstration, Dr Sandeep Tiwari, head of the trauma surgery department, said the UGC should work to prevent discrimination rather than create fear among any section of society. He argued that existing legal provisions already address discrimination-related issues, making additional mechanisms unnecessary.

Dr Sameer Mishra called for immediate withdrawal of the regulations, while Dr Amiya Agrawal questioned their intent, alleging that certain provisions undermine principles of natural justice.

Protesters said they had written to the UGC, urging it to consider their objections before implementing the rules. While stressing that there should be no injustice towards Dalit and backward class students, they called for what they described as “social balance” in policymaking.