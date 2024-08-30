Lucknow: Traffic cop held 7 months after killing youth

With the arrest of a traffic head constable on Friday, the Lucknow police claimed to have solved a murder case after over seven months. The murder was committed on January 13, said police. (For Representation)

The arrested accused identified as Ravinder Pal Singh, 35, allegedly killed a 21-year-old youth whom he had got in touch with through a dating application meant only for men.

“After the body of Kaushik, an Indira Nagar resident, was found on January 14, on the complaint given by his family, an FIR under sections 302/201 IPC and 3(2)V SC / ST Act, was registered at Cantt police station against a few of his friends, including his female friend, and some unidentified people. The case was being led by ACP Cantt Abhay Pratap Mall,” said DCP (East) Shashank Singh.

When the CCTV footages were seen, the role of Kaushik’s friends in the crime was ruled out. Later, the role of the head constable surfaced, the cop added.

“They first consumed alcohol at the rented accommodation of the accused in Sadar area on January 13 night. However, they later had a dispute regarding money that angered Singh,” said the police press note.

“The accused then forcibly made Kaushik drink alcohol laced with some poisonous substance that led to his death there,” it read. Gurpreet Kaur, SHO, Cantt said the accused was sent to judicial custody.