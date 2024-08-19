 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 19, 2024, is 32.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.67 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.51 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.67 °C and 36.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 136.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 20, 2024 27.71 °C Moderate rain
August 21, 2024 29.48 °C Light rain
August 22, 2024 31.52 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 33.12 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 28.92 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 33.24 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 33.3 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

