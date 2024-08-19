Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 19, 2024, is 32.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.67 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.51 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.67 °C and 36.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 136.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.48 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|28.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
