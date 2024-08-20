Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.93 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 28.82 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 30.83 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 32.85 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 33.48 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 33.42 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 31.64 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.93 °C and 35.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.26 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.With temperatures ranging between 25.93 °C and 35.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.