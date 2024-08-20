Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.93 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.93 °C and 35.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.26 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.93 °C and 35.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.26 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.93 °C and 35.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|28.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|33.42 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.14 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy