Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 21, 2024, is 26.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.57 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 22, 2024 32.38 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 33.17 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 24, 2024 29.54 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 32.23 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain
August 27, 2024 25.58 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 30.99 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
