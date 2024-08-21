Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 21, 2024, is 26.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.57 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 24, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|32.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|32.37 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|30.99 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
