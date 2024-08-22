Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 22, 2024, is 33.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 34.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 32.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 34.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 161.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 25, 2024
|31.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|31.94 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.57 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|30.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
