Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.4 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 24, 2024, is 28.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.4 °C and 32.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.0 °C and 34.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 25, 2024
|32.81 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|33.18 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|30.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|34.04 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.4 °C
|Light rain
