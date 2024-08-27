Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 27, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 32.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|32.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|29.56 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 31, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 1, 2024
|35.93 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|35.84 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|33.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
