Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 32.44 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 29.56 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 33.14 °C Sky is clear August 31, 2024 32.63 °C Broken clouds September 1, 2024 35.93 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 35.84 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 33.81 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 27, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 32.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 79.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.