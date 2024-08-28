Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 28, 2024, is 31.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 32.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.65 °C and 32.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|34.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 31, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 1, 2024
|32.96 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|34.43 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|33.35 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|32.93 °C
|Moderate rain
