Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 29, 2024 32.7 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear August 31, 2024 34.48 °C Overcast clouds September 1, 2024 32.96 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 34.43 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 33.35 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 32.93 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 28, 2024, is 31.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 32.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 25.65 °C and 32.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024

