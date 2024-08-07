Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 7, 2024, is 32.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.04 °C and 34.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 33.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 160.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 8, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 10, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|33.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.36 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
