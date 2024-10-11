Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 30.72 °C Overcast clouds October 13, 2024 30.62 °C Scattered clouds October 14, 2024 31.97 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 32.22 °C Few clouds October 16, 2024 32.36 °C Few clouds October 17, 2024 31.66 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 31.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 11, 2024, is 29.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 34.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 185.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.