Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 12, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 33.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 14, 2024
|30.49 °C
|Few clouds
|October 15, 2024
|32.27 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 16, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|31.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|31.51 °C
|Sky is clear
