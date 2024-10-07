Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 8, 2024 32.08 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 29.59 °C Broken clouds October 10, 2024 33.74 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 34.15 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 33.46 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 32.92 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 33.03 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 7, 2024, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.