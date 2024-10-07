Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 7, 2024, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 8, 2024
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|October 9, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 10, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|34.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|33.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Sky is clear
