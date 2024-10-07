Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 7, 2024, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.63 °C and 33.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 8, 2024 32.08 °C Light rain
October 9, 2024 29.59 °C Broken clouds
October 10, 2024 33.74 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 34.15 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 33.46 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 32.92 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 33.03 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on October 07, 2024
Lucknow weather update on October 07, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
