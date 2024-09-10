Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 10, 2024, is 33.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.98 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.32 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.98 °C and 35.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 132.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 11, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 12, 2024
|31.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|30.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|28.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|29.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 16, 2024
|29.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 17, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Moderate rain
