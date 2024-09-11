Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.68 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 31.01 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 29.61 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 27.7 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 28.83 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 29.19 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 29.24 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 11, 2024, is 31.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 31.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 26.68 °C and 32.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

