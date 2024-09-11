Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.68 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 11, 2024, is 31.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 31.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.68 °C and 32.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|31.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|29.61 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.7 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|30.63 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|28.83 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
