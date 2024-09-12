Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.33 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 31.18 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 31.8 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 30.09 °C Broken clouds September 16, 2024 29.45 °C Moderate rain September 17, 2024 30.69 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 31.4 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 32.32 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 12, 2024, is 30.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.33 °C and 30.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 32.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 25.33 °C and 30.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.