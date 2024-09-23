Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 23, 2024, is 30.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 36.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.67 °C and 36.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 36.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 164.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 24, 2024
|34.67 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 25, 2024
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|23.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|25.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 29, 2024
|26.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 30, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
