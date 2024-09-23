Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 23, 2024, is 30.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 36.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.67 °C and 36.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 36.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 164.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 24, 2024 34.67 °C Scattered clouds
September 25, 2024 34.12 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 30.38 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 23.8 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 25.05 °C Moderate rain
September 29, 2024 26.81 °C Moderate rain
September 30, 2024 32.35 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
