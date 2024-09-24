Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 24, 2024, is 32.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 37.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.49 °C and 36.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.91 °C and 37.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 224.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 25, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|24.55 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 29, 2024
|24.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|October 1, 2024
|32.86 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
