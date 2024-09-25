Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.74 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 30.23 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 25.51 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 23.53 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 25.02 °C Moderate rain September 30, 2024 30.11 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 33.54 °C Broken clouds October 2, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 25, 2024, is 31.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 34.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.14 °C and 31.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between 27.74 °C and 34.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

