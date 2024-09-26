Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 27, 2024 25.78 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 23.42 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 23.75 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 29.88 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 33.74 °C Scattered clouds October 2, 2024 34.58 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 34.58 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 26, 2024, is 28.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.68 °C and 25.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

