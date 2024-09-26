Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 26, 2024, is 28.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.68 °C and 25.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 27, 2024 25.78 °C Light rain
September 28, 2024 23.42 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 23.75 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 29.88 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 33.74 °C Scattered clouds
October 2, 2024 34.58 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 34.58 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on September 26, 2024
Lucknow weather update on September 26, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
