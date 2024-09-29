Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.45 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 29, 2024, is 25.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.38 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 70.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 30, 2024 30.55 °C Moderate rain
October 1, 2024 32.72 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 33.91 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 33.49 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 33.33 °C Light rain
October 5, 2024 33.8 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 32.63 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on September 29, 2024
Lucknow weather update on September 29, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
