Lucknow’s Transport Nagar all set for infrastructure overhaul

In the wake of the recent tragedy at Transport Nagar, city officials are not only focusing on investigating its root causes and fixing accountability but are also planning for future civic developments. SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on September 7, 2024. At least 10 people were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI)

The tragic incident has highlighted the need for significant improvements in the area, prompting a primary study of the existing infrastructure. Following this assessment, authorities are expected to lay the groundwork for comprehensive civic development projects aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility, and overall conditions in Transport Nagar.

Requesting anonymity, an LMC official said, “There will be a push to enforce stricter building codes to safeguard against structural hazards. Additionally, there will be efforts to enhance civic infrastructure. The LMC received Transport Nagar in poor condition, and it will further assess road conditions, drainage systems, electrical wiring, building safety standards, and public amenities. Officials are committed to understanding the extent of these issues to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“Once the primary inquiry is completed, the focus will shift towards revamping the entire area with improved civic amenities. This includes repairing and upgrading roads, as well as modernising the drainage systems to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season,” he said.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “Public safety is at the heart of every effort to create a more resilient infrastructure that can withstand the pressures of urbanisation and the demands of a growing business in the Transport Nagar area. LMC is also considering the introduction of new community facilities to improve the infrastructure for traders and workers in the area.”

“Stakeholder engagement will play a crucial role in the redevelopment plans,” said Saurabh Singh ‘Monu’, an LMC corporator from the area, adding, “The authorities must involve stakeholders in the decision-making process to ensure that the new developments meet the actual needs of the transporters and businessmen. Feedback and suggestions from those directly impacted will be vital in shaping a safer and more sustainable future for Transport Nagar.”

President of Transport Nagar Vyapar Mandal TPS Aneja said, “The Transport Nagar tragedy is a wake-up call, but is has also opened the door for positive change.”