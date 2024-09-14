Lung transplant facility soon at KGMU: Pathak

Lung transplant facility will soon be developed at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak addressing a conference on World Sepsis Day organised by pulmonary critical care medicine (PCCM) department at the KGMU on Friday. (Pic for representation)

“The Central government has been approached for the facility of lung transplant, and soon the permission may be grannted,” said Pathak, the medical education minister of the state.

He mentioned that during Covid, patients were sent to south India to avail this facility.

The lung transplant facility would be developed in coordination with multiple departments and a separate unit would work with dedicated and trained medical staff.

Sharing information on Sepsis, Prof (Dr) Ved Prakash, Head of PCCM department said it can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. Its incidence is rising, with a significant increase observed over the past few decades. Sepsis affects around 5 crore cases per year.

Common risk factors include chronic medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, cancer), immunosuppression, surgical procedures, and certain infections (e.g., pneumonia, urinary tract infections).  80% of sepsis cases occur outside of a hospital.

Sepsis remains a critical global health issue, with around 5 crore cases annually and approximately 1 crore 10 lakh deaths as of the latest estimates. This accounts for 1 in 5 deaths globally.