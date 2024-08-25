Major tragedy averted as Kisan Express splits in two in Bijnor

MEERUT: A major train accident was averted in Bijnor when the coupling of the Dhanbad-bound Kisan Express broke, splitting the train into two near Seohara railway station in the early hours of Sunday. Railway officials inspecting the broken coupling of Kisan Express. (Sourced)

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. Railway engineers disconnected the faulty sleeper coach from the rake and sent it to Moradabad at around 7:30 a.m. Many candidates for the U.P. police constable recruitment exam were on board and caused a ruckus over the delay. Some of them were transported to their respective centres via buses while an express train was also halted to accommodate them.

As per reports, when the train passed through Chakrajmal railway station at around 3:45 a.m., the coupling connecting coach numbers S4 and S3 broke, causing 13 coaches to be left behind on the tracks while eight coaches remained attached to the engine.

As the speed of the disconnected coaches slowed and the air conditioning failed, passengers assumed someone had pulled the chain. Meanwhile, the train’s guard became aware of the incident and informed the loco pilot, G.K. Rastogi. By that time, the train had stopped at Seohara station, while the remaining coaches came to a halt at Raipur.

Information about the incident was promptly relayed to the Railway control room in Moradabad. A rescue engine was dispatched to bring the 13 coaches stranded at Raipur to Seohara railway station.

After shunting and reconnecting both sections of the train at Seohara station, the train departed for Moradabad at 7:38 p.m. In the meantime, candidates travelling for the police examination caused a commotion due to the delay. To address the situation, the police arranged for five buses to ferry the candidates to their respective centres in Moradabad and Bareilly.