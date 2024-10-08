Menu Explore
Maldives President visits Taj Mahal, calls it mesmerising

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Oct 08, 2024 09:26 PM IST

Awe-aspiring monument truly a timeless masterpiece, writes Mohamed Muizzu in visitors’ book at 17th century marvel

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accompanied by wife Sajidha Mohamed visited Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Tuesday morning. On behalf of the CM, Uttar Pradesh minister Yogendra Upadhayay welcomed them at the technical airport of Agra.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and his wife Sajidha Mohamed on Taj Mahal premises in Agra on October 8. (HT photo)
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and his wife Sajidha Mohamed on Taj Mahal premises in Agra on October 8. (HT photo)

“It’s tough to describe this mausoleum’s beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence. This awe aspiring monument is truly a timeless masterpiece,” the Maldives President wrote in the visitors’ book.

He stayed at the 17th century marvel for an hour and was curious to know about historical and architectural aspects of the epic structure.

A 60-member delegation comprising defence and tourism ministers of Maldives accompanied the President who got his photograph clicked with the main mausoleum in the background while being seated at Diana seat on the Taj premises.

The Taj Mahal was closed from 8 am onwards on Tuesday in view of the VVIP visit and a notification to this effect was issued in advance on Monday by Raj Kumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist for Agra circle of ASI who accompanied the visitors.

Ticket booking for general public was stopped at 7am at Taj Mahal east and west gates and resumed at 10 am after the guests returned.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
