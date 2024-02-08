 Man claiming to have cleared UPSC marries woman cop, arrested for assaulting her - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Man claiming to have cleared UPSC marries woman cop, arrested for assaulting her

Man claiming to have cleared UPSC marries woman cop, arrested for assaulting her

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2024 09:01 PM IST

A man who claimed to have cleared the UPSC 2023 exam and married a UP policewoman has been arrested for assaulting her and making threats.

A 22-year-old man claimed to have cleared the UPSC 2023 examination (to become a bureaucrat) and married a UP policewoman. Later, the man assaulted the constable and even threatened to kill her.

Accused, Vijay Singh, 22 in police custody on Thursday (HT Photo)
Accused, Vijay Singh, 22 in police custody on Thursday (HT Photo)

The man was arrested by the Madehganj police in Lucknow, on Thursday, near Khadra, after the woman constable filed a case against him on Wednesday.

“The man was booked under charges of sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498a (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) among others and is being sent to court for judicial custody,” said DCP, central, Raveena Tayagi.

According to the police, the accused, Vijay Singh, 22, originally from Gonda, married to a woman constable by lying that he had cleared the UPSC 2023 exam and that his interview was pending this year.

“The man even showed the woman fake documents of UPSC,” the DCP central added.

Falling into the trap, both got married in 2023 and were living in the Khadra area under Madehganj.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she came to know about his fake claims after a few months, he started assaulting her mentally and physically. “The man also threatened to kill me,” she told police.

“Two cases, including abduction at Tarabganj and other at Kotwali Dehat, under various sections are registered in his name in his hometown Gonda,” the DCP said, adding that Gonda police has also been asked to act against the accused.

