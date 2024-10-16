Mapping sensitive areas in UP to combat railway obstructions, stone-pelting

The individuals responsible for obstructing railway tracks and pelting stones on trains will be identified, and sensitive areas across the state will also be mapped, with local villagers being made aware of the dangers through a public awareness campaign. The officials emphasised the need for a public awareness campaign to educate those living near railway tracks. (HT )

Additional director general (ADG) of railways, Prakash D, on Wednesday, directed officials to identify the criminals involved and compile a list of sensitive locations. He also emphasised the need for a public awareness campaign to educate those living near railway tracks.

The ADG stressed the importance of taking strict action against those responsible for past incidents of obstruction and stone-pelting.

These guidelines were issued during a crime seminar focusing on crime control, railway track security, and the Mission Shakti Abhiyan held at GRP Lines in Lucknow. Superintendent of police (railways), Lucknow, Prashant Verma, and other officers, including inspectors in charge/station heads of railway section Lucknow, were present at the meeting.

The ADG instructed officers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and corruption. He also reviewed escort arrangements on trains.

Specific instructions were provided regarding the safety of railway tracks and passengers, law and order, criminal cases, investigations, and actions against offenders. Officials were also directed to monitor criminals through the C-Plan App.

The C-Plan App aids community policing by fostering direct communication with the public, maintaining law and order, and enhancing public participation in police activities. The app stores contact details of people living in nearby villages, allowing police officers to quickly reach out to local dignitaries in case of any incident.