Marks on Lko houses: Month after CM orders removal, authorities unaware of existence

Several houses in Rahim Nagar, Pant Nagar, and Abrar Nagar have been marked with red crosses, sparking apprehension among residents. The chief minister assured the panic-stricken residents that no demolition would take place and instructed the authorities to remove the marks immediately. However, either the authorities have not received the CM’s order, more than a month after the incident, or, turned a blind eye to it. Red crosses on various houses of the Rahim Nagar and other areas in Lucknow. (Sourced)

After the demolition at Akbar Nagar, red cross marks and measurements indicating the distance of structures from the river was marked by a joint team of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and irrigation department officials during a survey had created fear among the residents as they expected Akbar Nagar-like fate, forcing them to take to the streets in protest.

After days of peaceful protest by the residents of these areas, a delegation of residents from these areas met the CM with valid property documents. The CM had assured them that no houses would be demolished. In a press note issued by the government, the CM also asked that action be taken against those spreading rumours and even asked authorities to remove the markings and speak with the residents to debunk misinformation.

A month after the CM’s directive, Rahim Nagar has not been visited by any authorities to speak with residents, locals said. The residents are demanding immediate intervention from the authorities to get the markings on their houses removed.

Rahim Nagar resident Rakesh Pandey said that neither has anyone visited the area nor have the marks been removed. Other residents, including Ram Lakhan Kushwaha, Faizi, JP Verma, Subodh Jha, MP Mishra, Santosh Shukla, and others, have also expressed their frustration, stating that the orders of the CM seem to have been ignored by the authorities.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said that he was unaware about the marks being present on houses in Rahim Nagar, Pant Nagar, and Abrar Nagar.